20-Year-Old Man Killed in Oakland Police Shooting

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed by police Tuesday night after officers interrupted an attempted burglary-robbery of a marijuana growing operation in East Oakland, police said.

Officers interrupted the crime in progress at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at a commercial building in the 1400 block of 92nd Avenue.

Uniformed officers tried to detain the alleged perpetrators as they ran and drove away from the area. Police said three officers were injured by vehicles in the melee.

That's when an officer shot and killed the Oakland man, who died before he could be taken to a hospital. Police are not releasing the name of the man until his family is told of his death.

The officers who were injured received hospital care and have since been released, police said.

More than a dozen people were arrested, and nine guns recovered, according to police.

Police said similar activity has been occurring in other cities in the Bay Area and they are going to respond regionally to the activity, which has been targeting commercial businesses.

On Tuesday night, roving armed robbers robbed other Oakland businesses. The businesses sold primarily high-valued goods such as pharmaceuticals, marijuana, and electronics.

One such robbery involved a security guard who was wounded by gunfire when he exchanged shots with the robbers. The guard was taken to a hospital for treatment.