A Portland band says $20,000 worth of equipment was stolen from its U-Haul trailer in Oakland.

Members of the band "On Drugs" said they woke up Tuesday morning to find their van and U-Haul trailer stolen. The incident was reported after 2 a.m. in the Oakland Hills, near Joaquin Miller Middle School.

Band members said they are left with nothing are are in the middle of their tour. But they plan to go on with their shows.