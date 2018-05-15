Ready, Set, Race! Runners Gear Up for 107th Bay to Breakers

It's time to dust off those wacky costumes and break out the running shoes.

The 107th running of Bay to Breakers featuring well-conditioned athletes as well as those fixed on flashing their creative costumes is slated to fire off in San Francisco this Sunday.

While much of the race remains the same — 12km course spanning from the edge of the Bay Bridge to Ocean Beach — this year's event will feature an added 3km stretch along the Great Highway for those runners interested in pushing the envelope.

All runners will hit the pavement starting at 8 a.m. from the intersection of Main and Howard streets. From there, they will run west along Howard Street, attempt to conquer Hayes Hill and its steepest grade of 11 percent, snake through Golden State Park and finish with a sprint to the Ocean Beach parking lot.

Before loading into the starting gate, racers will have to register. As of Tuesday, those 18 years of age and older will need to fork over $79.99 in order to participate. Children and teenagers between the ages of 3 and 17 will have to cough up $37.99. Racers participating in centipedes — 13 or more people running together as a linked unit — will have to pay $74.99.

Online registration is scheduled to close at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. People can still complete in-person registration on Friday and Saturday at the Orig3n Health and Wellness Expo located at Pier 35.

Racers are not allowed to run with any bags, backpacks or containers. The only exception is if the bag, backpack or container is clear and smaller than 8.5 x 11 x 4 inches.

Participants can wear running belts and fanny packs. Don't think about bringing a CamelBak hydration backpack or hydration vest that can be worn over the shoulder. Those are not allowed on the course.

Alcohol and any illegal substances are also forbidden on the race course.

For a complete breakdown of Sunday's event, visit the Bay to Breakers website.