The 107th running of Bay to Breakers featuring well-conditioned athletes as well as those fixed on flashing their creative costumes is slated to fire off in San Francisco this Sunday. Sergio Quintana reports.

The famous day of running and revelry once again returned to the streets of San Francisco Sunday morning.

Racers of all levels, from the fine-tuned athletes to the costume-wearing average Joes, hit the pavement in the city by the bay to enjoy the 107th running of the annual Bay to Breakers footrace.

While much of the race remained the same — 12km course spanning from the edge of the Bay Bridge to Ocean Beach — this year's event featured an added 3km stretch along the Great Highway for those runners interested in pushing the envelope.

Runners started to hit the pavement at 8 a.m. from the intersection of Main and Howard streets. From there, they ran west along Howard Street, attempted to conquer Hayes Hill and its steepest grade of 11 percent, snaked through Golden Gate Park and finished with a sprint to the Ocean Beach parking lot.

For the second year in a row, Philemon Cheboi broke the tape first for the men, finishing this year's race with a time of 35:41, according to event organizers. Jane Kibii crossed the finish line first on the female side, ending her race at the 40:27 mark.



Racers were not allowed to run with any bags, backpacks or containers. The only exception was if the bag, backpack or container was clear and smaller than 8.5 x 11 x 4 inches.

Participants were able to wear running belts and fanny packs, but they were not allowed to bring CamelBak hydration backpacks or hydration vests that could be worn over the shoulder.

Alcohol and any illegal substances were also forbidden on the race course.

For a complete breakdown of Sunday's event, visit the Bay to Breakers website.