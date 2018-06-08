CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 to win the 2018 NBA Finals. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Now that the Golden State Warriors are officially NBA Champions ... again, it's time to celebrate!

For the third time in the last four seasons, the celebratory parade will take place on Tuesday starting at 11 a.m. on Broadway and 11th Street in Oakland.

This year will be a little different, there will be no post-parade rally at Lake Merritt like past years, but Bay Areans will still get a chance to see their favorite players on the sidelines.

Live coverage of the parade will begin at 10 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, an hour prior to the event, as well as online via our live stream.




