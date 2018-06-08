Now that the Golden State Warriors are officially NBA Champions ... again, it's time to celebrate!
For the third time in the last four seasons, the celebratory parade will take place on Tuesday starting at 11 a.m. on Broadway and 11th Street in Oakland.
This year will be a little different, there will be no post-parade rally at Lake Merritt like past years, but Bay Areans will still get a chance to see their favorite players on the sidelines.
Live coverage of the parade will begin at 10 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, an hour prior to the event, as well as online via our live stream.