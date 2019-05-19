Creative Costumes: See What People are Wearing for 2019 Bay to Breakers - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Showers, Thunderstorms
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

Creative Costumes: See What People are Wearing for 2019 Bay to Breakers

By Brendan Weber

5 PHOTOS

7 minutes ago

Published 7 minutes ago
Bay to Breakers is back!

Here's a look at some of the costumes on display during the 108th running of San Francisco's famous foot race.
More Photo Galleries
'Leave Seals Be This Pupping Season:' The Marine Mammal Center Reminds Visitors
A Special Night Viewing of Cherry Blossoms at Hakone Gardens
Connect With Us
AdChoices