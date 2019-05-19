Runners Off to the Races at Bay to Breakers in San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Ali Wolf/NBC Bay Area
    Runners get ready to start the 2019 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco. (May 19, 2019)

    It's that time of year to bust out the wacky costumes and running shoes (and maybe some rain gear).

    Sunday marks the 108th running of San Francisco's famed Bay to Breakers race. Despite the mid-May date, Sunday's race could feature a shower or two, but fortunately for runners, heavier rain passed over the region prior to the race's 8 a.m. start time, according to the National Weather Service.

    The 12km race starts at the intersection of Main and Howard streets, crosses west across the city and comes to a close at Ocean Beach.

    While some runners take to the pavement in search of low times and a podium finish, most show off colorful and creative costumes as they saunter across the streets of San Francisco.

