2020 in Words: Most Notable Quotes from Bay Area Newsmakers

In 2020, there was no shortage of speeches, news briefings and impromptu interviews in the Bay Area that brought out some interesting and impactful words. Here are some of the more memorable quotes of the year:

Early on in the coronavirus pandemic, California's governor spearheaded the campaign for face coverings in the state. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sen. Kamala Harris of California was firm in her response to being interrupted by Mike Pence during the vice presidential debate in October. (Photo: Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers became the first woman and first openly gay person to coach in a Super Bowl in February. (Photo: Getty Images)

San Francisco Mayor London Breed spoke out at George Floyd protest and rally at City Hall, telling the crowd about her cousin who was killed by SFPD. (Photo: Getty Images)

James Linh, 5, helped solve the case of missing lemur Maki, stolen from the San Francisco Zoo, when he saw it wandering in his Daly City schoolyard in October. (Photo: SF Zoo)

Dr. Sara Cody, one of the region's public health leaders, made the sobering announcement of the county's first coronavirus death, also the first in the Bay Area, on March 9. (Photo: Getty Images)

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk reopened the company's Fremont factory, defying Alameda County's public health order in May. (Photo: Getty Images)

For years, eight-time NBA champion Steve Kerr has used his platform to speak out in support of causes he believes in, and he felt compelled to do so in the wake of George Floyd's death. (Photo: Getty Images)

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who is married to and has a daughter with tennis star Serena Williams, resigned his post on the San Francisco company's board in June and urged his colleagues to fill the seat with a Black candidate. (Photo: Getty Images)

San Francisco Giants superstar Buster Posey opted out of the shortened 2020 season, citing concerns for the health and safety of his newly adopted twin baby girls amid the ongoing pandemic. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Bay Area congresswoman reacted after the November presidential election was called for Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. (Photo: Getty Images)

San Jose's mayor in June rejected calls for defunding police departments in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of officers. (Photo: Getty Images)