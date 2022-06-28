Family Fun: County Fairs Return to Bay Area This Summer

Summer is in full swing in the Bay Area — and warmer weather means it's county fair season (if there is such a thing).

If you're looking for something to do with the whole family this summer, several Bay Area county fairs kick off in the coming weeks.

Here's a look at the upcoming fair schedule in the greater Bay Area:

County fairs in Solano, San Mateo and Contra Costa counties were held earlier this year.

The Contra Costa County Fair returned in May after being canceled throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county expected more than 30,000 people to attend, NBC Bay Area reported in May.

The Alameda County Fair, normally a summertime event, returned to the Bay Area last fall after being delayed during the pandemic. This year's event is happening now until July 10.

