Family Fun: County Fairs Return to Bay Area This Summer

Summer is in full swing in the Bay Area — and warmer weather means it's county fair season (if there is such a thing).
If you're looking for something to do with the whole family this summer, several Bay Area county fairs kick off in the coming weeks.
Here's a look at the upcoming fair schedule in the greater Bay Area:
- Alameda County — June 17 to July 10, 2022
- Marin County — June 30 to July 4, 2022
- Napa County — Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2022
- Sonoma County — Aug. 4 to Aug. 14, 2022
- Santa Clara County — Horse show on July 10, livestock shows July 23-29 and livestock auction on July 30
- Santa Cruz County Fair — Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2022
- California State Fair (Sacramento) — July 15 to July 31, 2022
Summer Events in the Bay Area
County fairs in Solano, San Mateo and Contra Costa counties were held earlier this year.
The Contra Costa County Fair returned in May after being canceled throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county expected more than 30,000 people to attend, NBC Bay Area reported in May.
The Alameda County Fair, normally a summertime event, returned to the Bay Area last fall after being delayed during the pandemic. This year's event is happening now until July 10.