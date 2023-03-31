2023 Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival Returns April 8-9 & 15-16

The 56th annual Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival (NCCBF) is coming back on the weekends of April 8-9 and 15-16, 2023 from 11 am to 6 pm. NCCBF is one of California’s most prominent celebrations of Asian traditions and the largest Cherry Blossom Festival in the West Coast. Based in one of three remaining Japantowns in the United States, the Festival symbolizes the arrival of spring and cherry blossoms in San Francisco.



Since 1968, the NCCBF has served to cultivate a strong alliance between Japan and the United States, to showcase the vibrant colors and grace of Japanese culture, and to represent the diversity of the Japantown community. The Festival audience has grown considerably for the past 55 years, typically hosting more than 220,000 guests over the course of two weekends.



Last year was the first in-person Festival since 2019. This year, NCCBF is bringing back their full programming which includes:

The 56th Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival Queen Program invites everyone to join us for the 2023 Program Night, which will be held this year in a new location at the Cowell Theater (2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco, CA 94123) on Saturday, April 8th. Doors open at 5pm; the program will start at 6pm. Please purchase your tickets here to join us in celebrating the future leaders and ambassadors of our community!

Booths for the Arts and Crafts vendors, nonprofit organizations, and sponsors will be on Post Street on all four days. The Nonprofit Food Bazaar and the Sapporo Beer Garden are back on Webster Street.

Cultural performances will take place at the Peace Plaza, the Center (formerly JCCCNC), Webster Street, and AMC Kabuki 8 stages.

Don’t miss the Children's Cherry Blossom Village (“Kodomo no Sakura Machi”) on the first three days of the Festival (April 8, 9, and 15)!

The Senior Appreciation Brunch returns to thank seniors in the local Japanese American community for their dedicated volunteer services. They will be recognized at the Grand Parade for their commitment to the Japanese community.

The Grand Parade will be returning in full force on the final Sunday, April 16, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. Kina Grannis is the Grand Marshal.

Be sure to participate in the Official Raffle to support the Festival in its biggest fundraiser! Tickets are available at the Info Booth: $2.00 each or $10.00 for 6 tickets. Top 3 prizes are: Two round-trip tickets to Japan courtesy of Japan Airlines; 5-day, 4-night Carnival Cruise for Two courtesy of AMC Marketing, and a KAKUKA K70 Electric Road Bike courtesy of EbikeProducts.com.



For more information nccbf.org, Facebook @nccbf , Instagram @nc_cbf, and Twitter @nc_cbf for the latest updates.