Danville

2025 Kiwanis-Danville 4th of July Parade

Friday, July 4th from 9AM to 12PM

The Kiwanis-Danville Parade will take place on Friday, July 4th, 2025 from 9am-noon in downtown Danville, California.

In partnership with the Town of Danville, Parade Chair Rob Goldstein and his team will assemble over 100 entrants, including local politicians, law enforcement agencies, nonprofits, community groups, and military and veterans’ organizations. Girl Scouts of Northern California, Boy Scouts of America, National Charity League, Boys Team Charities and many other youth organizations will either be marching or assisting with the floats, banners and flags.

Entertainment will be provided by more than a dozen bands and theme this year is Celebrating 50 Years of Community Service, and our Grand Marshal, the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano.

The Parade will take place along Hartz Avenue and San Ramon Valley Boulevard from approximately 9am to noon, starting at San Ramon Valley High School at Railroad Avenue. The parade ends at Town and Country Drive, to allow employees, customers, and residents to easily access neighborhood shopping center and homes off Boone Court.

When: Friday, July 4th from 9AM to 12PM

Where: Downtown Danville

For more information, please visit LINK.

