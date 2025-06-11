2026 FIFA Wold Cup: What to know about the travel ban impacts

With the 2026 FIFA World CUP just one year out, there are questions about the impact President Donald Trump's travel ban could have on athletes and fans trying to get into the U.S. and Bay Area.

It's likely not an issue for the athletes, but the ban could be a problem for fans. The Trump

administration banned citizens of 12 countries from traveling into the U.S.

Iran is the only banned country thus far to qualify for the World Cup. Banned nations Cuba, Haiti and Sudan are in contention, and Sierra Leone could possibly qualify. Burundi, Equatorial Guinea and Libya are long shots.

Bob Redell has more about athlete exceptions and tips for fans in the video above.