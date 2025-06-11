FIFA World Cup

2026 FIFA Wold Cup: What to know about the travel ban impacts

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

With the 2026 FIFA World CUP just one year out, there are questions about the impact President Donald Trump's travel ban could have on athletes and fans trying to get into the U.S. and Bay Area.

It's likely not an issue for the athletes, but the ban could be a problem for fans. The Trump
administration banned citizens of 12 countries from traveling into the U.S.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Iran is the only banned country thus far to qualify for the World Cup. Banned nations Cuba, Haiti and Sudan are in contention, and Sierra Leone could possibly qualify. Burundi, Equatorial Guinea and Libya are long shots.

Bob Redell has more about athlete exceptions and tips for fans in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

FIFA World Cup
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us