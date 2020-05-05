San Francisco

22-Year-Old Twitter Employee Dies Days After Shooting in San Francisco

By Bay City News

78752269
Getty Images

A 22-year-old Twitter employee who was critically wounded in a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District on Friday night succumbed to his injuries Monday, police said.

Friends identified the victim as Courtney Brousseau, who was hit by gunfire shortly after 8:20 p.m. in the area of 14th and Guerrero streets.

A 17-year-old boy also arrived at a hospital with injuries from the shooting but his wounds were not life-threatening, according to police.

Local

gig economy 2 mins ago

California Sues Uber, Lyft Over Alleged Labor Law Violations

Los Altos 39 mins ago

Los Altos Police Investigate Rare Homicide in Fatal Shooting

According to a profile on the California YMCA Youth and Government program, where Brousseau volunteered, Brousseau graduated from the University of California at Berkeley and was an employee at Twitter.

He wrote on Twitter minutes before the shooting, saying, "I just ate a delicious burrito in Dolores Park and for a brief moment everything felt okay."

Many San Franciscans, including city leaders, wrote on social media expressing sadness about the shooting.

"Courtney Brousseau is who I wished my 22-year-old self could have been," said Jeffrey Tumlin, director of transportation for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

Police described the suspects as two men in their 20s who got out of their vehicle and opened fire. No arrests have been made in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us