Twenty-three years ago Wednesday, "one of the strongest storms ever to strike the West Coast" walloped the Bay Area with several inches of rain and wind gusts in excess of 100 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

More than 15 inches of rain soaked the Russian River area in Sonoma County during a 48-hour stretch, while more than 5 inches of rainfall saturated San Francisco, the weather service reported.

Wind gusts peaked at 103 mph on Angel Island in the San Francisco Bay and 74 mph at San Francisco International Airport, according to the weather service.

In Golden Gate Park, hundreds of trees fell over and 40 percent of the glass panels at the Conservatory of Flowers were shattered by the vicious winds.

The storm system resulted in at least two deaths across the Bay Area, according to the weather service. The deaths were tied to trees toppling on houses.