23andMe Will Let You Test For Risk of Breast Cancer - NBC Bay Area
23andMe Will Let You Test For Risk of Breast Cancer

By Scott Budman

Published at 6:21 PM PST on Mar 6, 2018

    There’s a new test for breast cancer risk, and it comes from a Silicon Valley tech company.

    Mountain View-based 23andMe says it now has FDA approval for tests that can help you learn your risk for certain types of breast cancer.

    The company says the test, focusing on the BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations, can report if you are at increased risk for ovarian and breast cancer. It’s a test that normally requires a doctor’s visit, but this would be the first version of the test that can be sent directly to a consumer. We’re trying to reach out to doctors now to see what they say about such a test.

    This is a fairly big step for 23andMe. Back in 2013, the FDA said the company was not allowed to send health-related data to customers. It has since relented somewhat, and along with today’s news, 23andMe can also tell customers if they have increased risk for Alzheimer’s disease as well.

    Typically, doctors will tell you that in addition to these genetic tests, you should consult your physician as well.

    Scott is on Twitter: @scottbudman

