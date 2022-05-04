crime

24-Year-Old Sunnyvale Man Arrested on Suspicion of Being Prolific Thief

By Bay City News

Stolen items the San Jose Police Department recovered during their investigation of Matthew Freudenblum.
San Jose Police Department Via Bay City News

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being a prolific thief who stole high-end medical equipment, Go-Karts, electronics, golf clubs and other items and sold them in an online marketplace, San Jose police said Wednesday.

Matthew Freudenblum, a Sunnyvale resident on probation for auto theft and credit card fraud, was identified as a theft suspect following a tip in February, and investigators linked him to two different storage facilities where on April 20 they found the stolen items, which also included several firearms, according to police.

On April 28, officers arrested Freudenblum and found additional stolen property and a firearm in his vehicle. He has been charged with multiple burglaries, thefts and weapons violations, police said.

Investigators are working to return the stolen property to its owners and identify other cases possibly linked to Freudenblum. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Potwora at (408) 277-4401 or 3506@sanjoseca.gov.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

crimeSan Jose Police DepartmentSunnyvale
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us