25 Displaced Following 2-Alarm Fire in San Francisco

A San Francisco firefighter was taken to an emergency room and 25 people were displaced after a residential fire broke out Sunday morning.

The fire was reported at about 1:45 a.m. at a residence at 1310 Hayes St. in San Francisco, according to a Tweet from the department.

Flames spread to two structures before being controlled by 3 a.m.

A firefighter was taken to the emergency room but is ok, the department said in a later Tweet.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Red Cross of Northern California Coastal Region is helping the displaced find accommodations.

The public was asked to avoid the area of Hayes Street and Divisadero Street as cleanup continued.