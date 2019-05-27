$2,500 Reward Offered in Stolen Puppy Case in Lafayette

A puppy was stolen from a pet store in Lafayette over the weekend.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for the return of a puppy stolen from a Lafayette pet store over the weekend.

A surveillance photo was released by Pet Food Express of a woman suspected of taking the female Chihuahua-mix puppy on Saturday afternoon.

It appears the thief may have also grabbed a leash from the store shelves before slipping out the back door.

"When I seen the video, it was shocking, I was scared for Iris. She was so sneaky about it," said Julie Bainbridge of Jelly’s Place Animal Rescue.

The woman is described as about 20 years old, with a tattoo on her right hand and a nose ring, according to a release from the store.

The puppy was taken between 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday from the Pet Food Express in Lafayette on Mt. Diablo Boulevard. The store is offering a $2,500 reward for the safe return of the puppy.

PetFood Express Founder and President Michael Levy says he’s angry and worried. The store prides itself on helping rescue groups find animals good homes.

"We want Iris found and back to the rescue and Iris in the right home," Levy said. "The folks at Jelly’s Place Animal Rescue desperately want Iris back with her puppy pals. They’re worried she’s not safe."

Jelly's Place, an organization that offers puppies for adoption at the store, said the puppy is 4-5 months old and very friendly.