3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles South Bay, USGS says

By Bay City News

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake occurred on Sunday in Santa Clara County at 3:35 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was reportedly 4.1 miles northeast of East Foothills, 7.4 miles east of Milpitas and 9.1 miles northeast of San Jose.

It had a depth of 8 kilometers, or about 5 miles.

No damage has been reported in connection with the earthquake.


