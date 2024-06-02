3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles South Bay, USGS says

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake occurred on Sunday in Santa Clara County at 3:35 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was reportedly 4.1 miles northeast of East Foothills, 7.4 miles east of Milpitas and 9.1 miles northeast of San Jose.

It had a depth of 8 kilometers, or about 5 miles.

No damage has been reported in connection with the earthquake.



BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL

You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES