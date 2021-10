An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 struck near Morgan Hill early Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 5:02 a.m. about 12 km (7.5 miles) north northeast of Morgan Hill in the mountains east of Santa Clara Valley at a depth of 2.2 km (1.4 miles).

No injuries have been reported.