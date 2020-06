A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck near the East Foothills neighborhood of San Jose Wednesday morning, according to the USGS.

The quake hit at 10:35 a.m. and was centered 3.8 miles northeast of East Foothills, 4.9 miles northeast of Alum Rock, 8 miles east of Milpitas and 8.9 miles northeast of San Jose, the USGS said.

People reported feeling shaking in cities such as San Jose, San Mateo, San Francisco, Fremont and Hayward.

Further information was not immediately available.