A preliminary 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Pinnacles National Park in San Benito County Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 4:07 p.m. and was centered 11.7 miles north-northeast of Soledad and 19.1 miles south-southeast of Hollister, the USGS said.

Further information was not immediately available.