Three San Jose police officers were injured early Saturday morning while they tried issuing citations downtwon, officials said.

Around 1:44 a.m. officers were issuing citations for public intoxication on Market Street and Santa Clara Street when a large crowd approached the officers and become hostile towards them.

More than 60 police officers arrived at the scene and tried to disperse the crowd. Shortly after officers arrived people then began assaulting the officers.

One suspect carrying a gun ran from the scene, police said.

Officers gave chase and were able to arrest the suspect and recover the gun. Another suspect tried to lynch the suspect who carried the gun. Police then tased the suspect and took him into custody.

Police say they made several arrests for possession of a firearm.

Three officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the altercation and were treated at the scene.