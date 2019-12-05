3 UPS Drivers Victimized by Armed Robbers in San Jose: Police - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

3 UPS Drivers Victimized by Armed Robbers in San Jose: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    3 UPS Drivers Victimized by Armed Robbers in San Jose: Police
    NBC Bay Area

    Three UPS drivers in San Jose have been victims of armed robberies this week, and police are searching for two suspects, according to the San Jose Police Department.

    On all three occasions, two suspects, one armed with a handgun, approached a UPS truck and demanded the driver open the door, police said. The suspects then entered the truck, grabbed several packages and fled to a nearby late model black Honda sedan.

    The suspects were described as adult males, 6 feet tall, wearing a black ski masks and dark clothing, police said.

    The first incident occurred about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Beech Grove Court and Banana Grove Lane in South San Jose. The second took place about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Sand Point Drive and Quimby Road in East San Jose. The third robbery occurred about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of War Admiral Avenue and Snow Drive in South San Jose.

    No injuries were reported.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eddy Reyes of the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 408-277-4166. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.

    On Thursday, a UPS driver in Florida was kidnapped by armed suspects fleeing a jewelry store robbery, and the ensuing police pursuit ended in a shootout.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices