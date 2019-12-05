Three UPS drivers in San Jose have been victims of armed robberies this week, and police are searching for two suspects, according to the San Jose Police Department.

On all three occasions, two suspects, one armed with a handgun, approached a UPS truck and demanded the driver open the door, police said. The suspects then entered the truck, grabbed several packages and fled to a nearby late model black Honda sedan.

The suspects were described as adult males, 6 feet tall, wearing a black ski masks and dark clothing, police said.

The first incident occurred about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Beech Grove Court and Banana Grove Lane in South San Jose. The second took place about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Sand Point Drive and Quimby Road in East San Jose. The third robbery occurred about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of War Admiral Avenue and Snow Drive in South San Jose.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eddy Reyes of the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 408-277-4166. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.

On Thursday, a UPS driver in Florida was kidnapped by armed suspects fleeing a jewelry store robbery, and the ensuing police pursuit ended in a shootout.