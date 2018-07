Police work at the scene of a shooting in Oakland. (July 11, 2018)

A 3-year-old boy injured in a shooting on Wednesday night is currently in stable condition, according to Oakland police.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. last night near the intersection 80th Avenue and Holly Street, police said.

Police said investigators have left the scene as of 5:20 a.m.

There are no suspects at this time.

