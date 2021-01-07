San Jose

4-Alarm Fire Burns at Vacant Building in Downtown San Jose

NBC Bay Area

Firefighters were battling a four-alarm structure fire in downtown San Jose early Thursday, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

The fire was reported in the 80 block of East San Fernando Street. It is a vacant two-story commercial building, fire officials said.

A fourth alarm was called at about 11 a.m., but the blaze had been contained to the one building by then, fire officials said.

Local

coronavirus 6 mins ago

California Sees Two-Day Record of Coronavirus Deaths

49ers 1 hour ago

Katie Sowers Parts Ways With 49ers After 4 Years as Groundbreaking Coach

One of the spaces damaged in the fire was formerly occupied by Chachos Mexican restaurant, which recently closed permanently due to the coronavirus stay-at-home order.

No injuries were immediately reported. Fire officials asked the public to avoid the area.

This article tagged under:

San Josefire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us