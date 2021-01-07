4-Alarm Fire Burns at Vacant Building in Downtown San Jose

Firefighters were battling a four-alarm structure fire in downtown San Jose early Thursday, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

The fire was reported in the 80 block of East San Fernando Street. It is a vacant two-story commercial building, fire officials said.

A fourth alarm was called at about 11 a.m., but the blaze had been contained to the one building by then, fire officials said.

One of the spaces damaged in the fire was formerly occupied by Chachos Mexican restaurant, which recently closed permanently due to the coronavirus stay-at-home order.

No injuries were immediately reported. Fire officials asked the public to avoid the area.