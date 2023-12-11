2 injured in 3-alarm house fire in San Francisco

Two people were injured and multiple buildings were evacuated in a three-alarm house fire in San Francisco early Monday morning, according to the fire department.

Video from the scene shows a house engulfed in flames in the 700 block of Masonic Avenue, between Hayes and Fulton streets, just down the road from University of San Francisco.

The fire reportedly erupted just before 3:30 a.m., and it appeared flames had also extended to an adjacent home.

Two people were injured and taken to area hospitals, fire officials said. One of those victims leaped from third floor of the house, and the other victim was rescued by firefighters.

The extent of their injuries was not provided.

A man was arrested at the scene of the fire after he tried to climb the fire department's aerial ladder, fire officials said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.