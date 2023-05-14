3 Arrested for Allegedly Dealing Fentanyl in SF's Tenderloin Neighborhood

Three people were arrested in San Francisco and Oakland on suspicion of selling fentanyl and other narcotics in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, according to San Francisco police.

San Francisco police obtained a search warrant for two residences and a vehicle associated with Darwin Betanco, 31, who had been identified as a suspected drug dealer in the neighborhood, police said in a news release Thursday.

Betanco was taken into custody without incident May 3 in the 700 block of Turk Street. About 2.7 pounds of narcotics were allegedly found in his vehicle.

That same day, two other people were arrested as warrants were executed against the Oakland residences he was allegedly associated with.

Wendy Argueta, 18, was arrested at a residence in the 1800 block of Solano Way, where firearms, cash and more narcotics were allegedly found.

Ricky Murillo, 19, was arrested at a residence in the 1300 block of 64th Avenue, where police allege additional evidence related to the investigation was located.

In total, 5.6 pounds of fentanyl, 5.3 pounds of suspected cocaine powder base, 4.6 pounds of cocaine powder and 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine were allegedly seized.

Argueta and Murillo were booked at Santa Rita County Jail, while Betanco was booked at San Francisco County Jail.