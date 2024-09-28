3 arrested in armed robbery of scooter in San Francisco

Three teenagers were arrested in San Francisco this week for allegedly robbing a man of his scooter at gunpoint.

San Francisco police said on Saturday that a 16-year-old male and two 18-year-olds were identified as suspects in the armed robbery, which took place on Sunday at about 1:45 a.m.

Jefferson Galo and Jephson Galo, both 18-year-old San Francisco residents, were arrested on allegations of possessing an illegal firearm, conspiracy, carjacking, and other accusations.

The name of the juvenile suspect was not released.

The victim was on his scooter in the 300 block of Bayview Boulevard when he was surrounded by the assailants, who prevented him from fleeing, police said.

The suspects were located at Nevada Street and Cortland Avenue, where police allegedly found them with handguns in their possession. Property was then allegedly found that belonged to the victim, along with other potentially stolen property, according to police.

San Francisco police asked anyone with information about the case to contact the police department at (415) 575-4444.