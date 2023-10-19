3 arrested in connection with June shootout along San Francisco's Embarcadero

San Francisco police announced Thursday the arrest of three people, including one teenager, in connection with a June shootout that left six people injured in the city.

Officers arrested one man and a teenager Wednesday, according to a press release from the department. The third man was already in custody at Santa Rita Jail, it said, on charges unrelated to the June shooting.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Thursday one of the men will face charges of conspiracy and two counts of second-degree burglary. The man already in jail will be moved to San Francisco to face charges, her statement added.

Several agencies executed search warrants across four Bay Area counties in connection with the arrests, the department said, and recovered 13 handguns, four rifles and a large amount of ammunition.

The June shooting involved a gun fight between two cars, according to police, along about a one mile stretch of road along The Embarcadero. Six people were left injured, including four bystanders.