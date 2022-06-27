3 Bay Area Counties Ranked as Healthiest in the U.S.: Report

U.S. News & World Report released a report ranking the 100 healthiest communities in the country, and three bay area counties made the list.
Santa Clara County, San Mateo County and Marin County are three of the healthiest areas in the nation, according to said report.
San Mateo County ranked number three out of the five counties that ranked the highest in the mental heath category.
Santa Clara County ranked number two.
Below you can find other California counties that made the Healthiest Communities list in the report:
San Mateo County, No. 36
Santa Clara County, No. 39
Placer County, No. 40
Marin County, No. 78
Alameda County, No. 233
Orange County, No. 261
Contra Costa County, No. 282
Napa County, No. 312
Sonoma County, No. 325
El Dorado County, No. 338
San Luis Obispo County, No. 345
San Francisco County, No. 351
Inyo County, No. 355
Nevada County, No. 386
Ventura County, No. 414
San Diego County, No. 463
Mono County, No. 491