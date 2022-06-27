3 Bay Area Counties Ranked as Healthiest in the U.S.: Report

U.S. News & World Report released a report ranking the 100 healthiest communities in the country, and three bay area counties made the list.

Santa Clara County, San Mateo County and Marin County are three of the healthiest areas in the nation, according to said report.

San Mateo County ranked number three out of the five counties that ranked the highest in the mental heath category.

Santa Clara County ranked number two.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Below you can find other California counties that made the Healthiest Communities list in the report:

San Mateo County, No. 36

Santa Clara County, No. 39

Placer County, No. 40

Marin County, No. 78

Alameda County, No. 233

Orange County, No. 261

Contra Costa County, No. 282

Napa County, No. 312

Sonoma County, No. 325

El Dorado County, No. 338

San Luis Obispo County, No. 345

San Francisco County, No. 351

Inyo County, No. 355

Nevada County, No. 386

Ventura County, No. 414

San Diego County, No. 463

Mono County, No. 491

Click here to read the full report.