3 Carjacking Suspects Arrested After Police Chase on Highway 24

Three suspects were arrested Wednesday afternoon after they led Berkeley police on a chase along state Highway 24, police said.

Events started unfolding at 1:48 p.m. when officers saw a vehicle involved in a carjacking Monday in Oakland, police spokesman Officer Byron White said.

White said officers had reason to believe the suspects were armed and they fled in an unsafe manner.

The same or similar vehicle may have been involved in three robberies Tuesday evening in Berkeley, White said.

Electronics were taken in each of the robberies, according to police. Two occurred downtown and the other at Caffe Strada, just south of the University of California at Berkeley campus, White said.

A victim in one of the robberies was injured by one or more suspects after chasing them.

The suspects were stopped near the off-ramp to Orinda and Moraga, White said. The California Highway Patrol assisted Berkeley police.