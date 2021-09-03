3-Day BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival Kicks Off

Crowds are descending this weekend on Napa for the three-day BottleRock Napa Valley music festival that kicks off Friday at the Napa Valley Expo.

Chris Stapleton, Guns N' Roses, Miley Cyrus, and Foo Fighters are among the headliners for the annual festival, which also features food, drinks and other entertainment.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Festival organizers are requiring attendees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours. Masks will also be required in all indoor spaces at the festival and are recommended but not required while outdoors.

The full music lineup and more details about the festival can be found on the BottleRock Napa Valley website.