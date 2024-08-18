Fremont

3 dead in crash on I-880 in Fremont, CHP says

By Bay City News

Three people were killed following a crash on Interstate 880 Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported at 5:53 a.m. on northbound I-880 at the Warren Avenue overcrossing in Fremont.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and determined a solo vehicle with three people crashed into a concrete barrier. All three victims died from their injuries, the CHP said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

