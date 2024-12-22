3 dead in 2 separate crashes in Morgan Hill, police say

Three people are dead in the wake of two different crashes that happened in Morgan Hill Sunday morning, police said.

In the first crash, according to a preliminary investigation, a driver smashed into trees and a fire hydrant in the center median at Third Street and Monterey Road around 3 a.m., police said.

The driver in the single-vehicle rollover collision was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A second, unrelated fatal collision took place on Monterey Road near Middle Avenue close to Calderon Tires around 8:44 a.m., police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle traveling northbound on Monterey Road at an allegedly high rate of speed lost control and collided with a vehicle traveling southbound on Monterey Road, police said.

The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.