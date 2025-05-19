3 displaced, dog injured following house fire in Concord

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Concord on Sunday evening, which displaced three people and injured a dog, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.

The two-alarm fire was called in just after 5 p.m. in 1800 block of Crestwood Court, Con Fire said.

The fire reached palm trees near the house but no other structures were affected, a spokesperson for Con Fire said.

Three people were displaced and a dog was injured. Animal control took over care of the dog.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.