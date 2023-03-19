San Francisco

3 Hurt After Fireworks Set Off at SF's Ocean Beach

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people were injured after setting off fireworks in San Francisco Saturday night, officials said.

The incident happened at around 8 p.m. at Ocean Beach.

U.S. Park Police said a group of about two dozen minors were around a bonfire when someone set off fireworks.

The three injured were rushed to the hospital as two of the victims suffered serious injuries. Authorities are investigating the case.

