3 Hurt After Fireworks Set Off at SF's Ocean Beach

Three people were injured after setting off fireworks in San Francisco Saturday night, officials said.
The incident happened at around 8 p.m. at Ocean Beach.
U.S. Park Police said a group of about two dozen minors were around a bonfire when someone set off fireworks.
The three injured were rushed to the hospital as two of the victims suffered serious injuries. Authorities are investigating the case.
