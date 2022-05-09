3 Injured, 2 Critically, in House Fire in Alameda: Fire Chief

Three people were injured and taken to hospitals after a fire ripped through a home in Alameda early Monday morning, according to the city's fire chief.

Just after 3:20 a.m., the Alameda Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire near the corner of Buena Vista Avenue and Eighth Street, Chief Nick Luby said.

The first units to arrive found the one-story home engulfed in flames. Crews rescued two unconscious victims inside the house, and a third resident was able to get out on his own, Luby said.

All three were injured with burns and smoke inhalation and taken to area hospitals. Two of them were in critical condition, and the third suffered moderate injuries, Luby said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One of the victims was sent to a burn center and the other two went to area hospitals.

Investigators were looking into cause and origin of the fire, Luby said.