San Jose

3 Injured Following 2-Alarm House Fire in San Jose

Officials said that Alderwood Drive is currently closed between Northwood and Lakewood drives and fire not yet under control.

By NBC Bay Area staff

Three people were sent to the hospital following a second-alarm fire at a home in San Jose Thursday evening, fire officials said.

According to San Jose fire, the fire happened at a single-family home on the 2600 block of Alderwood Drive.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At this time, 3 people were transported to a nearby hospital.

San Jose fire said one of the victims suffered serious injuries while the other two victims have minor injuries.

Local

wildfires 39 mins ago

More ‘Megafires' Burning California Now than Ever Before

Buster Posey 2 hours ago

WATCH: Buster Posey's Retirement Speech

Officials said that Alderwood Drive is currently closed between Northwood and Lakewood drives.

SJFD said the fire has been knocked down at this time.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us