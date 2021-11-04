3 Injured Following 2-Alarm House Fire in San Jose

Three people were sent to the hospital following a second-alarm fire at a home in San Jose Thursday evening, fire officials said.

According to San Jose fire, the fire happened at a single-family home on the 2600 block of Alderwood Drive.

At this time, 3 people were transported to a nearby hospital.

San Jose fire said one of the victims suffered serious injuries while the other two victims have minor injuries.

Officials said that Alderwood Drive is currently closed between Northwood and Lakewood drives.

SJFD said the fire has been knocked down at this time.

No other details have been released at this time.

