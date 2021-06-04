3 Injured in Vallejo Shooting: Police

Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital Thursday night.

Officers with the Vallejo Police Department responded Thursday at 10:11 p.m. to a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Caldwell Avenue.

Police said at least three victims, all Vallejo residents, were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. As of 5 a.m. Friday, a 27-year-old female victim and a 16-year-old female victim were in grave condition. An 18-year-old male suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.