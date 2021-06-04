Vallejo

3 Injured in Vallejo Shooting: Police

Two victims were said to be in grave condition, police said

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

1167980996
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital Thursday night.

Officers with the Vallejo Police Department responded Thursday at 10:11 p.m. to a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Caldwell Avenue.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Police said at least three victims, all Vallejo residents, were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. As of 5 a.m. Friday, a 27-year-old female victim and a 16-year-old female victim were in grave condition. An 18-year-old male suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Local

coronavirus 15 mins ago

First COVID-19-Related Death in Vaccinated Person Reported in Napa County

Oakland 57 mins ago

Protesters Stop Israeli Ship from Unloading at Port of Oakland

No other information about the incident was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Vallejocrimeshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us