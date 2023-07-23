Oakland

3 injured in Oakland shooting, police say

In a statement, Oakland police said all were in stable condition at a hospital

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people were injured by a shooting in Oakland Saturday night, according to police. 

The police department said it happened at around 10:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of 35th Avenue, where officers found two women and one man who had been shot. 

Medics rushed all three to the hospital, where they are currently listed as being in stable condition. 

Police believe a fight happened before the shooting, but are not releasing other details at this time as they investigate. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the OPD at 510-238-3426

