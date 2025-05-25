3 killed following crash involving bus in Vallejo

Three people are dead after a car slammed into a bus early Saturday morning in Vallejo.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. between Sonoma Boulevard and Valle Vista Avenue.

Vallejo police said the car rear ended a bus. There was only one driver in the bus and no passengers at the time of the crash.

Officers said that three people who were inside the car died.

The crash is under investigation.