3 Large Wildfires Burn Out of Control in Napa County

Three large lightning-sparked wildfires in Napa County have scorched more than 12,000 acres and are 0% contained, Cal Fire said Tuesday.

The Hennessey Fire burning east of St. Helena in the area of Hennessey Ridge and Chiles Pope Valley roads has charred 2,700 acres and destroyed one structure and two outbuildings, according to Cal Fire. Just over 200 structures remain threatened by the flames.

The Gamble Fire near Lake Berryessa has burned 5,000 acres, Cal Fire said. The 15-10 Fire in the area of Putah Creek Bridge and Berryessa Knoxville Road has scorched 4,500 acres.

Evacuation orders are in place for the following areas:

Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road

Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road

Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Lower Chiles Valley Road

All of Hennessey Ridge Road

Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following areas:

Highway 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles Pope Valley Road, including the Pritchard Hills Area

Highway 128 at Lower Chiles Valley Road to Turtle Rock

The following roadways have been closed:

Chiles Pope Valley Road

Sage Canyon Road

Highway 128

An evacuation center has been established at Crosswalk Community Church, which is located at 2590 First St. in Napa.

Cal Fire said firefighters are facing a number of challenges, including rugged terrain and unfavorable weather conditions. A heat wave gripping the Bay Area is expected to last through Wednesday.