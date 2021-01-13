3 Men Arrested in Woman's Attempted Kidnapping in Sausalito

Three male suspects were arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping after allegedly trying to force a woman into a vehicle late Monday night in Sausalito, police said.

At 11:53 p.m., Sausalito police officers were dispatched to a report of a gunshot and yelling being heard in the 500 block of Easterby Street.

Along with the gunshots, someone reported hearing shouts of "get in the car" from a male's voice.

A responding officer saw a Ford sedan speeding east on Easterby and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The officer determined the three occupants were involved in the disturbance on Easterby Street.

The three suspects were identified as 46-year-old Partner Hooten, the targeted woman's ex-boyfriend, her father, 59-year-old David Wasylina, and her brother, 34-year-old Zackary Wasylina.

Investigators determined that the victim was asked to come out from her home to talk to her father and was then confronted by Hooten, who tried to get her into the vehicle with a handgun drawn.

A male resident who heard the commotion saw the female victim in distress and fired a round into the ground with a handgun, which caused Hooten to release the victim and flee.

All three suspects were booked into Marin County Jail with bail set at $100,000.