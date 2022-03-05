Oakland

3 Men Shot near Oakland Airport: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police are investigating after three men were shot near Oakland airport Friday night.

Oakland police said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 150 block of Hegenberger Road.

When officers arrived, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

All victims were transported to a local hospital and were listed in stable condition, officials said.

Oakland police said the victims, all in their 20s, were residents of Modesto, Hayward and Antioch.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Oakland police's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

