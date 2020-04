Three people, including a 2-year-old child, are in moderate condition after they were shot in their car on the eastbound Interstate Highway 580 transition to eastbound Highway 24 in Oakland Sunday night, the CHP said.

A man, age 28, and a woman, age 23, were in the vehicle with the child when the shooting occurred around 6 p.m.

The incident is currently under investigation by the CHP. It is not known if the shooter knew the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland CHP.