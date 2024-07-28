3 victims identified in deadly Devil's Slide crash

Three people who died in a vehicle that went off a cliff off Highway 1 at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County on Friday have been identified.

The San Mateo County Coroner's office identified the crash victims as Brylyn Aroma, 36, a woman from Fort Riley, Kansas; Mohammad Noory, 29, of South San Francisco; and Angelica Gacho, 28, of South San Francisco.

The vehicle went off the cliff Friday and was recovered on Saturday, allowing lanes to reopen on Highway 1 in both directions.

The highway was closed after a gray, two-door sedan went off the road and down a cliff south of the Tom Lantos Tunnels at about 11:40 a.m. Friday.