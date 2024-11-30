3 victims identified in deadly Piedmont crash

The city of Piedmont has released statements and identified three young victims of a fatal wreck of a Tesla Cybertruck that occurred early Wednesday morning, devastating the community a day before Thanksgiving.

The city said in a press release Saturday that the families of Soren Dixon, Jack Nelson and Krysta Tsukahara were requesting privacy and would not be making public statements beyond those shared by the city.

The three Piedmont High School graduates were killed when the truck jumped a curb and was wedged between a wall and a tree on Hampton Road between Sea View and King avenues at about 3 a.m. Wednesday. The truck caught fire after the crash. One person was pulled from the wreckage by a passerby and taken to a hospital.

The other three died at the scene.

The family of Dixon released a statement that read:

"We are devastated at the loss of our beloved son, brother, and friend Soren Dixon. Soren had a boundless enthusiasm for life and was known for his infectious smile, his love of family and friends, his passion for sports, and his deep affection for all animals, especially his dog, Ruby. Soren lit up a room, made friends easily, smiled and laughed often, and had a unique ability to make everyone feel welcomed and valued.

"His kind, gentle soul touched everyone around him; he had a wide circle of friends and a close relationship with his brothers Colin and Aidan. He accepted challenges readily, whether in academics or on the athletic field -- he was an ambitious, dedicated student and a team player in sports and in life. He will always be in our hearts and in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know him," the family's statement said.

Nelson's family said in a statement shared by the city:

"Our family mourns the loss of our beautiful son and brother, Jack Nelson. Jack was always full of life and made a lasting impact on people through his kindness and joy. He was an exceptional athlete and loved the outdoors, often spending his free time on adventures from the ocean to the mountains.

"More than anything, Jack cared deeply for other people, was a loving and fiercely loyal friend, and had a strong faith he proudly shared through the cross he wore every day. Jack will always be a part of our family. While his time was far too short, we take comfort in knowing that his memory will carry on for all that knew him," the family said.

The family of Tsukahara said in a statement:

"We are crushed by our loss of Krysta. Krysta Tsukahara was a graduate of the Piedmont High School Class of 2023 and was a sophomore at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). She was known for her kind and sensitive heart, love for her family and friends, and for her incredible eye for style and design. Krysta was cherished by her family and many friends and was, and is, loved deeply and will forever be missed."

All said they were grateful for the community's support but would not be making further statements and requested privacy.

Piedmont Mayor Jen Cavenaugh said it was important for the community to show their respect to the three Piedmont High School graduates at the annual Turkey Trot held on Thanksgiving, and at a vigil Friday night. But she echoed the families' call for privacy.

"I'm moved by the way our small community has come together to offer solace to these families, and to one another, during a time of unimaginable loss," Cavenaugh said in a statement.

"The outpouring of support on display at Thursday's Turkey Trot and Friday's evening vigil was tremendous. Now, we must respect the wishes of the victims' families to grieve privately," the mayor said.

Piedmont Police Chief Jeremy Bowers said Wednesday that the crash and resulting fire were under investigation.

Police Capt. Chris Monahan said on Friday there was no new information on the vehicle or the circumstances around the crash.

The four who were in the Cybertruck were possibly returning from a function at the time and the person who pulled the surviving victim from the wreckage was possibly coming from the same event. They turned the corner to find the truck smashed against the wall.

The person who was pulled from the scene by another driver remained hospitalized in stable condition on Saturday, according to the city.

The lone survivor was identified as 20-year-old Jordan Miller. His father told NBC Bay Area that he's a business student at the University of Wisconsin, in Madison.

All four graduated from Piedmont High School last year.