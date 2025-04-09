3-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Antioch, police say

A 3-year-old boy is dead following an accidental shooting at an Antioch home Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident happened at around 6 p.m. at a home on Clearbrook Road.

According to Antioch police, they received a call about the incident and the 3-year-old boy managed to get a hold of a gun when he shot himself.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Neighbors reacted to the incident on Tuesday night.

“As soon as I got out of the car, I heard the shots go off,” said Antioch resident Brian Mynatt. “Seeing the child brought out of the house, thrown into the ambulance, that was kind of tough.”

The tragic shooting has shaken up the relatively quiet Antioch neighborhood.

“Anytime you have a weapon at home, something like this could happen. It’s always a back of your mind situation,” Mynatt said.

Antioch police said that no one was in custody and the case is still under investigation. They plan to release more details on the shooting in the coming days.