At least 22 people were injured in tent collapse at a Central California military base, authorities said late Wednesday night.

The collapse occurred at anout 9:30 p.m. at Fort Hunter Liggett after the wind from a landing helicopter kicked up and collapsed the structure, hurting at least 22 soldiers, the base reported on its Facebook page.

Two of the injured were airlifted to Fresno, and two were transported to a medical center in Templeton, officials said.

The incident occurred during a annual Army Reserve exercise, officials said.

No fatalities were immediately reported.